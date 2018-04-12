Financial Analysis: LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) & Allegiant Air (ALGT)

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) and LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Allegiant Air pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LATAM Airlines Group pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegiant Air and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38 LATAM Airlines Group 3 2 0 0 1.40

Allegiant Air currently has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given LATAM Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LATAM Airlines Group is more favorable than Allegiant Air.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegiant Air and LATAM Airlines Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Air $1.50 billion 1.77 $194.90 million $9.55 17.34 LATAM Airlines Group $9.61 billion 1.00 $155.30 million $0.26 60.88

Allegiant Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group. Allegiant Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Air and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07% LATAM Airlines Group 1.66% 3.75% 0.84%

Summary

Allegiant Air beats LATAM Airlines Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries. It operates through two segments: the Air transportation business and the Coalition and loyalty program Multiplus. It Air transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. Its segment of Coalition and loyalty program called Multiplus is a frequent flyer programs, which operate as a unilateral system of loyalty that offers a flexible coalition system. The Company operates a fleet of over 329 aircrafts. Its passenger aircrafts include Airbus A319-100, Airbus A350-900, Boeing 767-300ER, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-300ER.

