Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Position Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 9,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 140,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,060,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11,442.78, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $203.66 and a 12-month high of $278.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.72 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 10.22%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Edward J. Heffernan sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $5,141,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,668 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melisa A. Miller sold 12,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $3,001,372.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Barclays upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $304.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Position Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alliance-data-systems-co-ads-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated-updated.html.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.