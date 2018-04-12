Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AFB opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Alliance National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alliance-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-afb-updated-updated.html.

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.