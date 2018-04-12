Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.87 Million Position in Manchester United F.C. (NYSE:MANU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United F.C. (NYSE:MANU) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.86% of Manchester United F.C. worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United F.C. in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United F.C. by 1,550.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United F.C. by 11,269.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United F.C. by 2,047.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United F.C. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,184,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United F.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.78, a PE ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. Manchester United F.C. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Manchester United F.C. (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $163.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.95 million. Manchester United F.C. had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Manchester United F.C. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. Manchester United F.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.87 Million Position in Manchester United F.C. (NYSE:MANU)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alliancebernstein-l-p-grows-position-in-manchester-united-plc-manu-updated-updated.html.

Manchester United F.C. Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United F.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United F.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.