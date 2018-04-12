Graco (GGG) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 203.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Graco worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,643.54, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $1,242,588.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,305,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,505. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Deutsche Bank raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.67 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

