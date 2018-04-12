Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,968 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,357 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,547.59, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.97. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $705.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $99,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. ValuEngine raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,968 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alliancebernstein-l-p-lowers-holdings-in-new-jersey-resources-corp-njr-updated-updated.html.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.