CA, Inc. (CA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of CA worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,770,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,520,000 after acquiring an additional 243,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,560,000 after purchasing an additional 487,482 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CA by 541.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,150,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CA by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14,396.39, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.70.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. CA had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is 44.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on CA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded CA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

In other CA news, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $2,853,719.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $396,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alliancebernstein-l-p-raises-stake-in-ca-inc-ca-updated-updated-updated.html.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.