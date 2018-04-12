IDACORP Inc (IDA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,941 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of IDACORP worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,305 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $729,356,000 after buying an additional 116,636 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $10,050,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 56.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $4,568,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,070,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

NYSE:IDA opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,389.17, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $100.04.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $305.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.05 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

