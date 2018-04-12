Allianz (ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by UBS

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($283.95) price target by stock analysts at UBS in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a €188.00 ($232.10) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a €228.00 ($281.48) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €240.00 ($296.30) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €206.30 ($254.69).

ALV traded up €2.36 ($2.91) on Wednesday, reaching €188.78 ($233.06). The company had a trading volume of 784,218 shares. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($206.54) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($255.31).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

