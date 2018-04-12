First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.53% of First Defiance Financial worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of First Defiance Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of FDEF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.45. 18,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,733. The stock has a market cap of $586.81, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 21.77%. equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider John R. Reisner sold 850 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 2,193 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $124,036.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,393 shares of company stock valued at $193,263. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-boosts-holdings-in-first-defiance-financial-fdef-updated-updated-updated.html.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.