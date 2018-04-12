Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,130 Shares of Hyatt (H)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Hyatt (NYSE:H) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hyatt were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 729.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 424,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt by 585.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maryam Banikarim sold 4,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $344,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,486.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hyatt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Hyatt from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Hyatt in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hyatt in a report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

H traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.42. 1,296,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,979. Hyatt has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8,792.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hyatt had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. Hyatt’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Hyatt Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

