Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in American Outdoor Brands Co. (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Co. (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,379 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of American Outdoor Brands worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $13.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOBC opened at $10.42 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.82, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.04.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $157.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corp. manufactures firearms. Its products include handguns, long guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories for sale to a wide variety of customers, including gun enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world.

