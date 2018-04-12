Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 221,398 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,398 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Realogy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 373,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,128 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,228,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,000.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3,546.61, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 7.05%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Realogy’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Realogy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price target on Realogy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

