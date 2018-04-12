Allion Price Hits $0.0111 (CRYPTO:ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 28th. Allion has a market cap of $68,947.00 and approximately $702.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Allion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Allion has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002422 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001041 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Allion

Allion (ALL) is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all. The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com.

Buying and Selling Allion

Allion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Allion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Allion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Allion using one of the exchanges listed above.

