Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

“Today, MDRX filed an 8-K indicating that Netsmart has acquired the homecare software business from Change Healthcare for $167.5 million.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allscripts in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Allscripts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.22.

MDRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 469,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2,193.72, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Allscripts has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Allscripts had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Allscripts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 505,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,845,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/allscripts-mdrx-receives-buy-rating-from-cantor-fitzgerald-updated.html.

About Allscripts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.