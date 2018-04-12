Allstate (ALL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allstate earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4264204856483 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

ALL traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Allstate has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,424.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/allstate-all-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.