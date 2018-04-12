JMP Securities Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $207.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $169.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 112.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9,749.68, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $985,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $28,404,143. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,194,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

