Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Sells 7,221 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $985,955.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 616,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,843. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9,824.81, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $10,633,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Sells 7,221 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-coo-yvonne-greenstreet-sells-7221-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.