Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang Sells 852 Shares

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $12,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Kuang Ming Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 814 shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $12,617.00.

AOSL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,818. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.93 million. analysts predict that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 124,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,697 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 480,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 246,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

