David R. Garcia Sells 7,277 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 7,277 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $24,377.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,377.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APT stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/alpha-pro-tech-ltd-apt-director-david-r-garcia-sells-7277-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.