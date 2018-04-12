Syntal Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Holdings AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.65.

GOOGL traded up $12.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,037.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,128. The company has a market capitalization of $720,142.63, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $837.85 and a twelve month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

