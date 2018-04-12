Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) Short Interest Up 78.5% in March

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,072,550 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 7,324,088 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,116,855 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

AMR stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Alta Mesa Resources has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

