Alteryx (AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will report sales of $39.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.39 million. Alteryx posted sales of $28.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $39.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $179.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $234.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $229.34 million to $238.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other Alteryx news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,024,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 40,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,362,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,552 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,787.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alteryx by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $36.58. 402,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,083. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $2,151.83 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.46.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

