Alteryx (AYX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alteryx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.3218104388526 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AYX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.50. 740,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,964.87 and a PE ratio of -111.29. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 40,226 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,362,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bellizzi bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,552 shares of company stock worth $9,785,387.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

