Altice USA (ATUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Altice USA has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,761.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

