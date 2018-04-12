16,000 Shares in Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,550,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,067,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,765 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 28.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 22,926,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,227 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 8,733.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 55,063,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,717,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,481 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 4,535,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,938,743. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19,858.25, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $78,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Energy Transfer Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

