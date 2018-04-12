Amazon.com (AMZN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the e-commerce giant an impact score of 44.2141822280049 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,277.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,504.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $21.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,448.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,873. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $884.49 and a 1 year high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $695,284.44, a PE ratio of 318.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

