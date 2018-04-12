Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $2,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective (up previously from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,504.81.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $20.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,447.63. 920,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,044. The company has a market cap of $695,284.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $884.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total value of $387,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,499,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

