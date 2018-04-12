Amber Road (AMBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

AMBR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.74 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE AMBR remained flat at $$8.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 29,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Amber Road has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. equities analysts predict that Amber Road will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amber Road in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,246,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 230,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amber Road during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,624 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

