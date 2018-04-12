Amdocs Limited (DOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.37 to $60.20 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 301,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,470.22, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

