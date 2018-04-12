Amdocs Limited (DOX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amdocs in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst R. El-Assal anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9,506.08, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 515,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/amdocs-limited-expected-to-post-q1-2020-earnings-of-1-05-per-share-dox-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.