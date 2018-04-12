Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.16 Million Stake in Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (AMED)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (NASDAQ:AMED) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,787,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 115,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 29.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,048,000 after acquiring an additional 339,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after acquiring an additional 59,481 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care by 337.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 474,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 674,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2,193.72, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care from $68.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $66.00 price target on shares of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

