American Campus Communities (ACC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,298.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,080,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,851 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,967,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,350 shares during the period. AEW Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 1,933,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,003 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,268,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 650,450 shares during the period.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

