Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) Share Price

News articles about American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Capital earned a news impact score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.8773378022739 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

NASDAQ ACSF remained flat at $$11.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. American Capital has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. American Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.31%.

American Capital Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

