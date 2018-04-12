American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) COO Michael R. Rempell Sells 15,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) COO Michael R. Rempell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Rempell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Michael R. Rempell sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $190,286.70.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 534,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,294. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,799.71, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $3,375,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,509,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.37.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

