American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $514.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510.80 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $485.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $514.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE AEL) traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. 299,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2,887.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 108,350 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $3,364,267.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,850 shares of company stock worth $4,083,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $771,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 363.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 60.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 262,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

