American Financial Group (AFG) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.359610371506 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $111.71. 207,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,458. The company has a market capitalization of $9,792.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $5,806,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

