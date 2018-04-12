American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.61 Million

Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post sales of $252.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.80 million to $255.42 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $233.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $252.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $59,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,554,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 765,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,716,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,238 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,055,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after acquiring an additional 395,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,950,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,542,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE AMH) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,695.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.83.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

WARNING: “American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.61 Million” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/american-homes-4-rent-amh-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-252-61-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.