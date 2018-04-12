American National BankShares (AMNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of American National BankShares stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841. American National BankShares has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $335.74, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.66.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American National BankShares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback 300,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/american-national-bankshares-amnb-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.