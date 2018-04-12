American National Ins (ANAT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about American National Ins (NASDAQ:ANAT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American National Ins earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.112134433258 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANAT. BidaskClub raised American National Ins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded American National Ins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

ANAT stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.05. 70,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,226.67, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.19. American National Ins has a 1 year low of $110.43 and a 1 year high of $134.03.

American National Ins (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Ins had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $924.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

About American National Ins

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

