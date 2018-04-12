American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) & National Presto Industries (NPK) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $903.19 million 0.65 $127.85 million $2.58 4.20 National Presto Industries $333.63 million 1.97 $52.95 million N/A N/A

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.05% 11.05% 5.59% National Presto Industries 15.87% 14.85% 12.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and National Presto Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 3 5 1 2.78 National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus target price of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 62.59%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than National Presto Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corp. manufactures firearms. Its products include handguns, long guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories for sale to a wide variety of customers, including gun enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world. It sells its products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson and Center Arms brands. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. The Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; less lethal products and support accessories; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products; and provides training for the use of less lethal products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.