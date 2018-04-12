Craig Hallum Analysts Give American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) a $13.00 Price Target

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) has been assigned a $13.00 price target by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AOBC. Ifs Securities raised American Outdoor Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Forward View lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $157.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corp. manufactures firearms. Its products include handguns, long guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories for sale to a wide variety of customers, including gun enthusiasts, collectors, hunters, sportsmen, competitive shooters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement and security agencies and officers and military agencies in the United States and throughout the world.

