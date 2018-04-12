American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.14% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Releases Earnings Results” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/american-shared-hospital-services-ams-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services, together with its subsidiaries, leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers primarily in the United States. It offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure for the treatment of malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as functional disorders, such as trigeminal neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.