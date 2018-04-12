American Tower Co. (AMT) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of AMT opened at $139.92 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $122.09 and a 12-month high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $60,572.93, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,636 shares of company stock worth $4,746,448 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

