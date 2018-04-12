American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:AVD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,084. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $651.01, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 63.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

