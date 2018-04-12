American Woodmark (AMWD) Given $146.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $146.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American Woodmark an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $69,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,733.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,785,200. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,967. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,680.32, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

