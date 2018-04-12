Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.81. Amerisafe posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Amerisafe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Amerisafe stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. Amerisafe has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,029.66, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Amerisafe news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $416,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,450.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 691 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $38,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $578,872 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,372,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,312,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,397,000 after purchasing an additional 92,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,620,000 after purchasing an additional 654,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

