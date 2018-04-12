AMETEK (AME) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The company continues to reap benefits from the execution of its four core growth strategies of operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions. This, in combination with a strong portfolio of differentiated businesses is helping it to post better results. Moreover, robust product portfolio is driving the top-line growth of the company. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, weakness in its balance sheet, integration issues and an overly high goodwill associated with an aggressive acquisition strategy are concerns. Moreover, foreign exchange fluctuation is a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMETEK from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $17,241.37, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $470,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $1,125,146.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 496,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $509,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 240,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

