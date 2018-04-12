AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 24.4% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 153,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $509,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AMETEK by 289.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $2,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $88.00 price objective on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17,241.37, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $1,125,146.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $470,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,638. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

