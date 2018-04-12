Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, April 5th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.33 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

Amgen stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.26. 2,156,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,709. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Amgen has a twelve month low of $152.16 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a market cap of $124,750.94, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Amgen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 279,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Amgen by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 740,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after buying an additional 104,871 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

